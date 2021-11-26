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Holiday for Kids

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Trolls Holiday in HarmonyTrolls Holiday in Harmony
Poppy is planning a "secret gift swap" for all of Trolls Kingdom. When both Poppy and Branch end up drawing each other's name, things take an unexpected turn. Both are at a loss finding the perfect gift for the most important troll in their lives. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writer's block while trying to think of a holiday rap for his dad, Guy Diamond. On the journey to get his flow back, Tiny will meet new friends that guide him to look through the clutter. Will Poppy and Branch finally come up with the perfect gift idea for one another? DreamWorks' Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will light-up the holiday season with festive traditions, musical moments and heartfelt humor for audiences around the world!
TVPG • Holiday, Animation • TV Series (2021)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingHow to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeChristmas Cookie Challenge
Santa's workshop isn't just for toys anymore! Five of the country's best cookie makers put their decorating and display skills to the test as they tackle two tough challenges. After the luster dust clears, three tough judges will gift one lucky cookie maker with a $10,000 grand prize.
TVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Mickey Saves ChristmasMickey Saves Christmas
When Pluto's attempts to play fetch accidentally cause Santa to crash his sleigh and lose all the presents, Mickey and friends must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas.
TVG • Adventure, Holiday • TV Series (2022)
A-Z
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
Blippi & Meekah's Very Merry Treasure HuntTVY • Adventure, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A Christmas Mystery (2022)PG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
A Christmas Story ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2022)
Elmo and Tango Holiday HelpersTVY • Live Events and Specials, Holiday • Movie (2023)
Free BirdsPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Hank Zipzer's Christmas CatastropheTVY7 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A Hollywood ChristmasPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2022)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
How to Train Your Dragon: HomecomingTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog LogTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Mickey Saves ChristmasTVG • Adventure, Holiday • TV Series (2022)
The Nutcracker: The Untold StoryPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2010)
Prancer: A Christmas TalePG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2022)
Santa Claus is Comin' to TownTVG • Family, Holiday • Movie (1970)
Trolls Holiday in HarmonyTVPG • Holiday, Animation • TV Series (2021)

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