This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
When Sid accidentally ruins Manny’s Christmas traditions, he’s told that he will be on Santa’s naughty list. To plead his case directly to Santa Claus himself, Sid heads to the North Pole.
Felix the Cat Saves Christmas
Award Shows & Events, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Felix the Cat and his trusty friend Poindexter set out to stop the Professor's plans to steal Christmas.
