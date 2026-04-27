HULU CUSTOMER SURVEY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

Updated: August 25, 2025

To enter the Hulu Customer Survey Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes"), you must agree to and abide by these Official Rules ("Official Rules").

NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR SURVEY NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR SURVEY WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. SEE SECTION 5 FOR DETAILS ON HOW TO ENTER WITHOUT TAKING A SURVEY.

List of Sections

1. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is only open to entrants who, at the time of entry and throughout the Sweepstakes Period and prize fulfillment period as set forth below: (a) are natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and (b) are at least 18 years of age (or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is or older). Entrants must not be an employee or director, or IRS dependent, immediate family member or individual residing in the same household of, an employee or director, of Disney Streaming Services LLC ("Sponsor" or "Hulu"), Probability LLC ("Administrator"), or their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, advertising, promotion, fulfillment or production agencies, and/or anyone involved in the selection of the winners (collectively, "Sweepstakes Entities"). Void where prohibited by law and subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s and Administrator’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Sponsor: Hulu, LLC, 2500 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

3. Administrator: Probability LLC, 2 Woodstock Meadow Ln, PO Box 1484, Woodstock, NY 12498.

4. Sweepstakes Entry: The Sweepstakes begins at approximately 9:00 AM Pacific Time on September 4, 2025 and ends at 11:59 AM PT on September 26, 2025 ("Sweepstakes Period"). Sponsor's computer is the Sweepstakes’ official clock.

5. How to Enter: During the Sweepstakes Period, there are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

A. Method #1 - Hulu Subscriber Online Entry: To enter via this method of entry, you must be a Hulu subscriber. Following the instructions in the invite (“Invite”), respond to the questions in the survey (“Survey”) in a single on-line session to the best of your knowledge and belief. After doing so, you will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. While you are encouraged to complete the Survey, this is not required for Sweepstakes entry and will not increase your chances of winning a prize in the Sweepstakes. The content of your responses to Survey questions will not affect your ability to enter the Sweepstakes or your chances of winning a prize.



Proof of inputting information at the Survey website is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor or Administrator. Receipt of entry may be acknowledged but such acknowledgment does not constitute a representation by Sponsor or Administrator as to eligibility of entry and is not otherwise binding upon Sponsor or Administrator. Normal internet access and usage charges imposed by your internet service provider may apply. (If Invite is received in error by an individual who was not its intended recipient, such Invite is void and cannot be used to enter the Sweepstakes; any entry made by use of the link in Invite by any person other than the intended recipient of the corresponding Invite will be disqualified as discussed above.)



BY RESPONDING TO THE SURVEY QUESTIONS, YOU INDICATE THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD AND FULLY AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. DO NOT RESPOND TO THE SURVEY QUESTIONS WITHOUT FIRST REVIEWING THESE OFFICIAL RULES.



B. Method #2 – Free Alternate Method of Entry Form ("AMOE"): To enter the Sweepstakes without a Hulu account and taking the Survey, individuals who are eligible as per above may send a 3" x 5" card with their name, email address (REQUIRED), city and state of residence, and daytime phone number and mail in a business size (#10) envelope to: Hulu Customer Survey Sweepstakes Entry, P.O. Box 1559, Social Circle, GA 30025-1559 ("Mail-in Entry"). Mail-in entries must be postmarked by September 26th, 2025 and received by October 3, 2025 to be eligible for the drawing. To be eligible, Mail-in entries must be postmarked from an address in the 50 U.S. or District of Columbia. All Mail-in entries must be handwritten. Mechanical reproductions will not be accepted. Proof of sending or mailing of Mail-in entries will not be deemed to be proof of entry or proof of receipt by Sponsor or Administrator. Sponsor and Administrator are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, stolen, delayed, invalid, unintelligible, illegible, misdirected or postage-due Mail-in entries, all of which will be disqualified. Receipt of Mail-in entries will not be acknowledged. Mail-in entries become Sponsor’s property and will not be returned.

Limit of one (1) entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Without limiting the foregoing, do not take the Survey more than once. Multiple entries and/or mass entry attempts will result in disqualification of all entries by such person. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that do not conform to or that violate these Official Rules or are submitted in any manner other than stated in these Official Rules will be disqualified.

*IMPORTANT: Data rates may apply if Sweepstakes entry via Method #1 is submitted via your mobile device according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges as well as charges for wireless Internet access) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging/data rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Sweepstakes. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your device's capabilities for specific instructions.

6. Winner Selection and Odds: Potential winners will be selected from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period in a random drawing conducted by the Administrator. The drawing will take place on or about October 6, 2025. The drawing will be conducted by Administrator, an independent judging organization/administrator whose decisions are final and binding on all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

7. Winner Notification: Potential winners will be notified by e-mail on or about October 6, 2025. Before being declared the winner ("Winner"), potential prize Winner may be required to complete, sign and return within three (3) business days of date on notification an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and Indemnification, a Publicity Release where allowed by law, as well as other documents that Sponsor may require (collectively the "Prize Claim Documents"). Failure to respond to the initial notification within three (3) business days after notification, return of e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts, or failure to return the completed and signed Prize Claim Documents within the indicated time period (if applicable) will result in disqualification, prize forfeiture and selection of an alternate potential winner from among all remaining eligible entries received.

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the Account (for entries made via Method #1) or the email address indicated on the Mail-In Entry (for entries made via Method #2), as applicable, who must be the intended recipient of an Invite. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL INCOME TAXES INCURRED IN CONJUNCTION WITH ACCEPTANCE OF THE PRIZE ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF EACH WINNER.

8. Prizes and Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): There are five (5) prizes (each a "Prize") available to be won.

Prize (Five [5] Winners): Each Winner will receive a $100 Amazon® eGift Card. Amazon.com® Gift Card is subject to the applicable terms and conditions provided thereon. ARV: $100.00 each.

Amazon.com® is not a sponsor of this promotion. Amazon®, Amazon.com® and the Amazon.com® logo are registered trademarks of Amazon.com®, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon.com® gift cards are issued by ACI Gift Cards, Inc. Restrictions apply to Amazon.com® gift cards. Gift cards are redeemable only for purchases of eligible products on www.amazon.com and may not be redeemed for cash, unless prohibited by law. See www.amazon.com/gc-legal for complete terms and conditions.

Limit: one (1) Prize per person and/or email address. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize of equal or greater value. No other substitution or transfer of prizes permitted.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

9. Limitations on Liability: By entering, entrants agree that Sweepstakes Entities and their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (collectively "Released Parties") will have no liability whatsoever, and shall be released and held harmless by entrants, for any injuries, claims, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of Prize or participation in this Sweepstakes or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity, or entrant’s failure to comply with the Official Rules. The Released Parties shall not be liable to Winners or any other person for failure to supply the Prize or any part thereof, by reason of any acts of God, any action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action(s), regulation(s), order(s) or request(s) prove(s) to be invalid), equipment failure, terrorist acts, earthquake, war, fire, flood, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other cause beyond the Released Parties’ control. The Released Parties are not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind affecting the Sweepstakes in any manner, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failures beyond Sponsor’s control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes (including Invites, links, entries or otherwise), Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual, whether or not the individual is a participant in the Sweepstakes, who tampers with the entry process, and to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct the Sweepstakes and award the Prizes by means of a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor or otherwise in a manner which is fair, appropriate and consistent with these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Notice of termination/modification/suspension of Sweepstakes will be posted within the Hulu Survey site and provided via email to intended recipients of Invite (as applicable). No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Invites, links or entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer or internet online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry or participation to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet, at any website/platform, in conjunction with the dissemination of any Invite or the operation of any Invite or link, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Failure of Sponsor or Administrator to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute the waiver of such provision.

Entrants further agree not to knowingly damage or cause interruption of the Sweepstakes and/or prevent others from participating in the Sweepstakes. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE, WEBSITE, PLATFORM, INVITE, LINK; TO DEFRAUD SPONSOR AND ADMINISTRATOR AS TO ELIGIBILITY FOR OR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR TO UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, MAY VIOLATE CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PERSON, WHETHER OR NOT THE INDIVIDUAL IS A PARTICIPANT IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

Except where legally prohibited, Winner grants (and agrees to confirm in writing) permission for the Released Parties to use such Winner's name, photograph, voice, likeness, and/or statements made by, or attributed to the Winner in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, including, without limitation, on the World Wide Web, without notice, review or approval or further compensation and in perpetuity.

10. Disputes/Choice of Law: Except where prohibited, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the administration of this Sweepstakes, or the awarding of prizes/determination of the prize Winners, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the Rules of JAMS, then effective (notwithstanding the foregoing, entrant shall not be precluded from seeking relief in small claims court for disputes/claims within the scope of the jurisdiction of small claims court and any remedies available to entrant under applicable federal, state or local law remain available to entrant and are not waived pursuant to this section); (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any and all rights to injunctive relief. The arbitrator hearing such dispute/claim/cause of action shall be neutral and the entrant will have a reasonable opportunity to participate in the selection of the arbitrator. Such arbitration will take place at a location near the entrant’s residence and the entrant has the right to an in-person hearing in the arbitration proceeding, if desired. The arbitration will allow for the discovery and/or exchange of non-privileged information between entrant and Sponsor. Should an entrant initiate arbitration pursuant to this section, the entrant shall be responsible for JAMS’s fees to do so (approximately, $250), with all other costs of such arbitration being borne solely by Sponsor. If entrant is a California resident and Sponsor is the prevailing party in such arbitration, such entrant will not be responsible for Sponsor’s costs and fees in conjunction with the arbitration proceeding; BUT, IN ALL OTHER CASES, ENTRANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH COSTS/FEES IF REQUIRED BY THE ARBITRATOR’S RULING. For the avoidance of doubt, the requirement to arbitrate disputes pursuant to this section is reciprocal and binding both upon entrants and Sponsor. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and/or Released Parties in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without regard for conflicts of law doctrine of New York or any other jurisdiction and all proceedings shall take place in the City of New York, County of New York (except as otherwise provided herein).

11. Privacy: Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. We encourage you to read this policy, which can be found at http://www.hulu.com/privacy.

12. Winners’ List: To obtain the names of the Winners of the Sweepstakes, send a properly stamped self-addressed envelope, by October 24, 2025, to: Hulu Customer Survey Sweepstakes Winners' List, c/o Probability, PO Box 1559, Social Circle, GA 30025-1559.

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