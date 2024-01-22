Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper PeopleSuperhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People

A deep dive into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them; one chili headsets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions.more

Starring: Ben Schwartz

DocumentariesLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2024
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People S1

About this Show

