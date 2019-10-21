Rock the Block

1 season available

Episode 1

Master Suite Masters

Drew Scott kicks off the competition by assigning master suites to Leanne Ford, Jasmine Roth, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Alison Victoria. Some keep floor plans and fixtures to manage costs while others go high-end.
Episode 2

The Kitchens

The competition continues as Alison, Jasmine, Leanne and Mina add their signature styles to the "moneymaker" of the home: the kitchen. Drew sends a special guest with a surprise delivery that throws a wrench in their plans.
Episode 3

The Great Room War

The designers tackle their great rooms and outdoor living spaces by tearing down walls and adding fireplaces and pergolas to increase the homes' value. Later, Tiffany Brooks meets them at the Rose Bowl Flea Market.
Episode 4

The Decision

The designers reach the final week and finish the remaining spaces. Drew and the appraisers inspect each home, and the designer with the biggest increased value earns bragging rights and a street named in her honor.

About this Show

Leanne Ford, Alison Victoria, Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk each have a month to renovate a home. The designer who nets the highest appraisal gets bragging rights and a street named in her honor.

