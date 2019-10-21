1 season available (4 episodes)
1 season available
(4 episodes)
About this Show
Rock the Block
Leanne Ford, Alison Victoria, Jasmine Roth and Mina Starsiak-Hawk each have a month to renovate a home. The designer who nets the highest appraisal gets bragging rights and a street named in her honor.
Hosts: Alison VictoriaJasmine RothLeanne FordMina Starsiak
