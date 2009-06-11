1 season available (6 episodes)

Raising Sextuplets

Raising kids isn't easy -- just ask Jenny and Brian Masche. They were an average young married couple until they learned they were expecting sextuplets. Cameras follow the controlled chaos, beginning when Bailey Elizabeth, Savannah Jane, Molli Grace, Blake Nickolas, Cole Robert and Grant William are just 16 months old.more

Raising kids isn't easy -- just ask Jenny and Brian Masche. They

TVGRealityDocumentariesTV Series2009
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Raising Sextuplets

Raising kids isn't easy -- just ask Jenny and Brian Masche. They were an average young married couple until they learned they were expecting sextuplets. Cameras follow the controlled chaos, beginning when Bailey Elizabeth, Savannah Jane, Molli Grace, Blake Nickolas, Cole Robert and Grant William are just 16 months old.

TVGRealityDocumentariesTV Series2009
