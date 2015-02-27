About this Show
Sex Box
Rather than thinking outside the box, couples featured on this series are going inside a box in an attempt to save their troubled relationships. Each episode begins with the couple speaking candidly to a panel of experts -- psychotherapist Fran Walfish, certified sex therapist Chris Donaghue, and pastor/couples' counselor Yvonne Capehart -- about their intimacy issues. After getting the initial advice, the couple must decide whether to go into a camera-free, soundproof box located on the set, and in front of the studio audience, in which they have a private lovemaking session. That is followed by another, more revealing discussion with the panel -- because it is believed that people are more trusting and open after making love. In the end, each couple's goal is to solve their problems and save the relationship. Comic Danielle Stewart also joins the show to provide commentary and conduct on-the-street interviews.