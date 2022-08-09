1 season available (1 episode)

Starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, the iconic word-guessing game features celebrities teaming up with everyday contestants. These teams play a modern and refreshed version of the game that's inspired by classic Password, Password Plus, Super Password and the viral celebrity Password games seen on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Players compete over three rounds of gameplay, taking turns trying to get their partner to guess the password using one-word clues. The team with the most points after two rounds heads to the bonus round, where they have 60 seconds to get the celebrity guests to correctly guess 10 passwords for a chance to win as much as $25,000.more

Starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, the iconic word-...More

Starring: Keke Palmer

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series2022
  • hd

About this Show

Password

Starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, the iconic word-guessing game features celebrities teaming up with everyday contestants. These teams play a modern and refreshed version of the game that's inspired by classic Password, Password Plus, Super Password and the viral celebrity Password games seen on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Players compete over three rounds of gameplay, taking turns trying to get their partner to guess the password using one-word clues. The team with the most points after two rounds heads to the bonus round, where they have 60 seconds to get the celebrity guests to correctly guess 10 passwords for a chance to win as much as $25,000.

Starring: Keke Palmer

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series2022
  • hd

