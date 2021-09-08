1 season available (1 episode)

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali (Hindi)

TV Series

Despite being married under unfavourable circumstances, Pallavi and Raghav fall in lo...more

Despite being married under unfavourable circumstances, Pallavi a...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month*.

New subscribers only. *Price will increase to $6.99/month on 10/8/21.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Raghav in a Tight Spot

Pallavi loses her expensive jewellery, gifted by Raghav and requests him to contact the police. However, Raghav lands in a fix when he learns that the necklace was imported illegally.

About this Show

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali (Hindi)

Despite being married under unfavourable circumstances, Pallavi and Raghav fall in love with each other. But what happens when Pallavi's first husband returns?

TV Series

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month*

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
*Price will increase to $12.99/month on 10/8/21.
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $6.99/month on 10/8/21.
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on