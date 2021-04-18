1 season available (1 episode)

Mare of EasttownMare of Easttown

TVMADramaMysteryTV Series2021

Kate Winslet stars in this series as a small-town detective who investigates a local ...more

Kate Winslet stars in this series as a small-town detective who i...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Miss Lady Hawk Herself

'Miss Lady Hawk Herself.' Series premiere. Detective Mare Sheehan shoulders a directive to revive an unsolved missing person's case.​

About this Show

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet stars in this series as a small-town detective who investigates a local murder as her own life crumbles around her.

Starring: Kate WinsletJulianne NicholsonJean SmartAngourie RiceEvan Peters

Creator: Brad Ingelsby

TVMADramaMysteryTV Series2021
  • hd

