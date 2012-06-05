1 season available (14 episodes)

Kendra on TopKendra on Top

Part wild child, part global celebrity, part suburban housewife, WE tv's Kendra on Top follows Kendra Wilkinson as she and her husband Hank attempt to parent their two-year-old son while balancing work with play.more

Part wild child, part global celebrity, part suburban housewife, ...More

TV14RealityTV Series2012
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Playboy Radio

Love Candy Meeting

Party Time

About this Show

Kendra on Top

Part wild child, part global celebrity, part suburban housewife, WE tv's Kendra on Top follows Kendra Wilkinson as she and her husband Hank attempt to parent their two-year-old son while balancing work with play.

TV14RealityTV Series2012
  • hd

You May Also Like

Duck DynastyTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
InterventionTV14 • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • TV Series (2005)
Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus OneTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2017)
My Super Sweet 16TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
ObsessedTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Jep & Jessica: Growing The DynastyTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Little Women: LATV14 • Drama, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the AftermathTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Daisy of LoveTVPG • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
I am CaitTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Total BellasTV14 • Reality, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (2016)
Celebs Go DatingReality • TV Series (2016)
Little Women: AtlantaTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Rock of LoveTV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.