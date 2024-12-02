1 season available (1 episode)

TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas (2024)TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas (2024)

A look back at the year's top stories.more

A look back at the year's top stories.

TV14HolidayAward Shows & EventsTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $0.99/month for 12 months*.

*Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas 2024 - Trailer

About this Show

TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas (2024)

A look back at the year's top stories.

TV14HolidayAward Shows & EventsTV Series2024

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
With Ads
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
No Ads
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads
Disney+ and Hulu, both without ads
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
No ads on Disney+
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.