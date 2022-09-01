1 season available (1 episode)

Artemis I Path to the Pad

Watch SLS and Orion on their path to the pad as they travel to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B for a full countdown rehearsal. Credits: Writer: Danielle Sempsrott Editor: Francisco Martin Producers: John Sackman, Michael Justice & Madison Tuttle Music courtesy of Gothic Storm Music

TVGTV Series2022
  • hd
  • uhd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Watch SLS and Orion on their path to the pad as they travel to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B for a full countdown rehearsal. Credits: Writer: Danielle Sempsrott Editor: Francisco Martin Producers: John Sackman, Michael Justice & Madison Tuttle Music courtesy of Gothic Storm Music

