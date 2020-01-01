Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
