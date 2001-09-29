Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX is set in a "Duel Monsters" boarding school where pencils and books are replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! It is here that game designers-in-training and future dueling champions train to master the now legendary card game known as Duel Monsters.
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
TVG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories! Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL - New Rules, New Duels!
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
In the futuristic society of Neo Domino City, five "Signers" will unveil the secret of the five dragons and the legends of the People of the Stars!
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Yuya Sakaki’s dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the greatest “duel-tainer” in history – and he just might pull it off when he suddenly discovers Pendulum Summoning, a never-before-seen technique that lets him summon many monsters at once! But when countless rivals emerge to steal his spotlight, Yuya needs to gear up his game because dueling has evolved into a non-stop world of action!
Start watching Konami Cross Media NY
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
TVG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
TVG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on