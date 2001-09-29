Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
Yu-Gi-Oh! GX
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Taking place several years after the previous Yu-Gi-Oh! series, GX is set in a "Duel Monsters" boarding school where pencils and books are replaced by Duel Disks and monster cards! It is here that game designers-in-training and future dueling champions train to master the now legendary card game known as Duel Monsters.
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
TVG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2011)
When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories! Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL - New Rules, New Duels!
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's
TVY • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
In the futuristic society of Neo Domino City, five "Signers" will unveil the secret of the five dragons and the legends of the People of the Stars!
Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Yuya Sakaki’s dream is to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the greatest “duel-tainer” in history – and he just might pull it off when he suddenly discovers Pendulum Summoning, a never-before-seen technique that lets him summon many monsters at once! But when countless rivals emerge to steal his spotlight, Yuya needs to gear up his game because dueling has evolved into a non-stop world of action!
