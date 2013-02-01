Warm Bodies

PG-13HorrorComedyRomanceDramaMovie2013

A teenage zombie finds an unlikely romance with a pretty survivor in this horror come...more

A teenage zombie finds an unlikely romance with a pretty survivor...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
How to Be Single
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Pitch Perfect
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Beetlejuice
PG • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1988)
Save the Last Dance
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2001)
Disturbia
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2007)
Dark Shadows
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Blades of Glory
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2007)
13 Going on 30
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)

About this Movie

Warm Bodies

A teenage zombie finds an unlikely romance with a pretty survivor in this horror comedy.

Starring: Nicholas HoultTeresa PalmerJohn MalkovichRob CorddryDave Franco

Director: Jonathan Levine

PG-13HorrorComedyRomanceDramaMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on