The Last Shift

RDramaComedyMovie2020

After 38 years in the fast food industry, Stanley is ready for retirement but must fi...more

After 38 years in the fast food industry, Stanley is ready for re...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Grandma
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Come As You Are
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Lucas
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1986)
Drive Me Crazy
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Raising Arizona
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Ana
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Whip It
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Principal, The
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1988)
The Last Word
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Stealing Harvard
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Driven
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
In Good Company
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Greed
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Take Me Home Tonight
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)

About this Movie

The Last Shift

After 38 years in the fast food industry, Stanley is ready for retirement but must first train his replacement.

Starring: Richard JenkinsShane Paul McGhieEd O'NeillAllison TolmanDa'Vine Joy Randolph

Director: Andrew Cohn

RDramaComedyMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on