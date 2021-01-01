About this Movie
The Grapes of Wrath
Oklahoma in the thirties is a dustbowl and dispossessed farmers migrate westward to California. After terrible trials en route they become little more than slave labor. Among the throng are the Joads who refuse to knuckle under. An account of a depression-era family's migration to the greener pastures of California based on the novel by John Steinbeck.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month