The Grapes of Wrath

TVPGDramaClassicsMovie1940

About this Movie

Oklahoma in the thirties is a dustbowl and dispossessed farmers migrate westward to California. After terrible trials en route they become little more than slave labor. Among the throng are the Joads who refuse to knuckle under. An account of a depression-era family's migration to the greener pastures of California based on the novel by John Steinbeck.

Starring: Henry FondaJane DarwellJohn CarradineCharley GrapewinDorris Bowdon

Director: John Ford

