Skyline

Jarrod (Eric Balfour) and Elaine (Scottie Thompson) take a trip to Southern California to visit his friend, Terry (Donald Faison), for a fun getaway, but it turns into a weekend of terror. During the night a cluster of strange, mesmerizing lights signals the arrival of an alien invasion. As thousands of terrified people are pulled into the maws of giant alien ships, Jarrod and his companions must use every skill they have to survive global genocide.more

Jarrod (Eric Balfour) and Elaine (Scottie Thompson) take a trip t...More

Starring: Eric BalfourScottie ThompsonBrittany Daniel

Directors: Colin StrauseGreg Strause

ActionScience FictionThrillerMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

