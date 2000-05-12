About this Movie
Six Degrees of Separation
An affluent Manhattan couple's insulated world turns upside down when a charming, mysterious black man with all the right stories enters their lives. Film debut of Will Smith.
Starring: Stockard ChanningWill SmithDonald SutherlandBruce DavisonIan McKellen
Director: Fred Schepisi
