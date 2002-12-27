Rushmore

RComedyTeen • Movie1998

An overachieving prep-school youth wages war for the affections of a pretty teacher i...more

An overachieving prep-school youth wages war for the affections of a pretty teacher

Rushmore - Trailer

About this Movie

Rushmore

An overachieving prep-school youth wages war for the affections of a pretty teacher in this Wes Anderson comedy.

Starring: Jason SchwartzmanBill MurrayOlivia WilliamsSeymour CasselBrian Cox

Director: Wes Anderson

