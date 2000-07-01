About this Movie
Rage: Carrie 2, The
Twenty-three years later, Carrie's best friend is now a high school counselor who meets Rachel - a girl who denies her telekinetic powers until some jocks and cheerleaders make her really angry!
Starring: Emily BerglJason LondonDylan BrunoJ. Smith-CameronAmy Irving
Director: Katt Shea
