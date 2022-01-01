Necessary Roughness

Scott Bakula (TV's 'Quantum Leap') stars in this frisky gridiron comedy as an aging QB trying to lead his team out of the basement.more

Scott Bakula (TV's 'Quantum Leap') stars in this frisky gridiron ...More

Starring: Scott BakulaHéctor ElizondoRobert Loggia

Director: Stan Dragoti

PG-13SportsComedyFootballMovie1991
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
BloodsportR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (1988)
Down PeriscopePG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Bad News Bears Go To JapanPG • Sports, Comedy • Movie (1978)
Harlem NightsR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Bad News Bears in Breaking TrainingPG • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1977)
The Bad News BearsTVMA • Sports, Classics • Movie (1976)
The Heartbreak KidR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2004)
Days of ThunderPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1990)
OverboardPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
Crocodile Dundee In Los AngelesPG • Comedy • Movie (2001)
The Great White HypeR • Sports, Comedy • Movie (1996)
Milk MoneyPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
Let It RidePG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1989)
The Secret of My SuccessPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1987)

About this Movie

Necessary Roughness

Scott Bakula (TV's 'Quantum Leap') stars in this frisky gridiron comedy as an aging QB trying to lead his team out of the basement.

Starring: Scott BakulaHéctor ElizondoRobert LoggiaHarley Jane KozakLarry Miller

Director: Stan Dragoti

PG-13SportsComedyFootballMovie1991
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.