About this Movie
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
When best buddies Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) discover that a major motion picture is being based on their likenesses, they head for Hollywood to claim the big movie money they deserve.
Starring: Ben AffleckJeff AndersonDiedrich BaderEliza DushkuShannon Elizabeth
Director: Kevin Smith
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month