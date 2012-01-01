Dance With Me

PGDramaMovie1998

A passionate, untrained dancer helps a regimented dance champion loosen up.

A passionate, untrained dancer helps a regimented dance champion ...More

About this Movie

Dance With Me

Starring: Vanessa WilliamsChayanneKris KristoffersonJoan PlowrightJane Krakowski

Director: Randa Haines

