In times of danger Princess Adora calls upon magical powers by holding aloft her sword and chanting her special mantra to become the classic all time female heroine, She-Ra, Princess of Power!
Endlings
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (2020)
The year is 2041; Julia (Kamaia Fairburn), Johnny (Edison Grant), Tabby (Michela Luci), and Finn (Cale Thomas Ferrin) continue to help their extraterrestrial friend Ling save fantastical endlings. With the aid of their foster father Mr. Leopold (Neil Crone) and animal activist Dr. Abiona Maina (Oyin Oladejo), the group is getting closer to retrieving the remaining ‘last of its kind’ creatures and completing their mission. But when Ling accidentally shows Tabby a vision of their quest failing, the team learns that Ling’s powers don’t just allow the alien access to their pasts but also their futures. This glimpse of what’s to come reveals Infinitum CEO Tresa Hewes (Lisa Ryder), who has been tracking them for her own illusive reasons, capturing Ling and tearing their foster family apart. Together, the group makes the choice to confront the pain of their pasts in order to change their futures and save Ling. This decision to fight fate, kicks off a season of high-octane adventure where four wounded teens must learn to let their hopes, not their hurts, shape the future.
Ben 10 (2005)
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Now, with the Omnitrix, Ben can transform into any of 10 alien heroes — each with their own special powers. And Ben is going to need all the powers he can get if he is going to save the world from Vilgax and his evil alien forces.
Ben 10: Omniverse
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
It’s an all-new series! With an all-new Omnitrix and new alien heroes. A quirky, new underground world full with intergalactic life. A new, partner named Rook, helping Ben save the world and bail him out of trouble. And a new Ben like you’ve never seen him – a little older but not always a little wiser. It’s going to be a wild ride!
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
In this successful all time classic series, He-man the action adventure hero, must use his superhuman power to overcome the forces of evil. It all begins when The Sorceress, who dwells in the mysterious and magical Castle Grayskull calls on Adam, Prince of Eternia. She presents Adam with a powerful and magical sword, which he must learn to use with great wisdom and knowledge. The sword enables Adam to transform himself into He-man, the most powerful man in the Universe, by holding aloft his magic sword and commanding “By the power of Grayskull! I have the power!” The sword also transforms his trusted but fearful feline friend Cringer, into the fierce and loyal sidekick, Battlecat. Together He-man and Battle-Cat become the protectors of Eternia, alongside their trusted allies and friends, Teela, Man-At-Arms and Orko. All are fighting against the evil warrior Skeletor and his army of wicked henchmen - Beastman, Trap-Jaw, Evil-Lyn, Mer-man, Tri-Klops, Whiplash, Clawful, Two-Badd, Stinkor and Webstor. Skeletor has one plan, to dissolve the empire into chaos and rule over the planet. Only one man can stop him! He-man, guided by the Scorceress, stands in Skeletor’s way but can he save the planet!
Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Action, Animation • TV Series (2010)
In a big city where various vehicles are happily living together, our little bus Tayo has just started learning his route in the city. There is lots more to learn for Tayo. Tayo and his friendly friends Rogi, Lani and Gani are helping each other to become great mature buses.
Find Me in Paris
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2018)
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World tells the story of imaginative 6-year-old Nina and best friend, Star, having everyday fun within her vibrant and colorful neighborhood. Every day transforms into a new excursion around the neighborhood - celebrating family, community, diversity and wonder.
HobbyKids Adventures by pocket.watch
TVG • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
Based on the popular YouTube channel, HobbyKidsTV, HobbyKids Adventures follows the antics of three brothers - HobbyPig, HobbyFrog, and HobbyBear - as they use fun, food and amazing inventions to avoid their arch enemies, the SlobbyKids, and make the world a better place! Created by renowned animator Butch Hartman.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Where's Waldo?
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kid adventurers Waldo and Wenda are earning their stripes as junior members of an international travel society; but to complete their missions, these young Wanderers must face a rival globetrotter who uses magic to cause trouble all over the world.
Future-Worm!
TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Follow Danny and Future-Worm! while they navigate through space, time and study hall, embarking on adventures and spontaneously making up new ones with the help of their time machine lunch box.
Teen Titans Go! en Español
TVPG • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
De Warner Bros. Animation, estos jóvenes titanes no tienen descanso. Lugo de preparar un emparedado o jugar videojuegos… ¡Un momento! ¿Hay ropa para lavar? ("¡Eso no!") Luego, definitivamente lucharán contra el crimen. Quizás. No te pierdas el regreso de Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy y Cyborg, superhéroes adolescentes sin supervisión.
Astro Boy
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2003)
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
Voltron: Defender of the Universe
TVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Voltron: Defender of the Universe is the futuristic tale of a time when the universal forces of good have consolidated into the Galaxy Alliance. Its mission: to explore the universe to help those in trouble and to fight the dark forces of evil. The Galaxy Alliance send five determined explorers to search for the secret of Voltron on the planet Arus. Thus ensues the exciting adventures; five fierce lion-robots combine into one great robot-warrior, Voltron.
