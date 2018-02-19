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Science Fiction for Kids

Popular
Craig of the CreekCraig of the Creek
Craig of the Creek follows a young boy, Craig, and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures within a world of untamed, kid-dominated wilderness in the creek.
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The JetsonsThe Jetsons
Meet George Jetson and his quirky family: wife Jane, son Elroy and daughter Judy. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn't made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!
TVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Find Me in ParisFind Me in Paris
When Lena Grisky, a Russian Princess and student at the Paris Opera Ballet School accidentally time travels to present day, she must quickly adapt if she hopes to keep her secret and hide from the dangerous Time Collectors.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Jessica's Big Little WorldJessica's Big Little World
She might be little, but her world is big! In this pre-school spin-off of the Emmy nominated series Craig of the Creek, we follow little sister Jessica on her own adventures in becoming a big kid! Eager to grow and explore, Jessica meets new friends and takes on new challenges both big and small - from remembering her bedtime routine to rescuing her toys from a rainstorm. She doesn’t always get it right, but with the help of her family, friends and imagination, Jessica wins because she tries and tries again.
TVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsUtopia Falls
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Pretty CurePretty Cure
Two unsuspecting girls become Defenders of the Light and battle the forces of evil.
TVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerDavey & Jonesie's Locker
Two oddball teen best friends travel through a portal in their locker, causing chaos to the multiverse as they go, while running from the threat of separation.
TVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
A-Z
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
CasperPG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (1995)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes MoviePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
E.T. the Extra-TerrestrialPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1982)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Green Lantern: Emerald KnightsPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's RevengeTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Hotel TransylvaniaPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2012)
Jessica's Big Little WorldTVY • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Justice LeagueTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Justice League UnlimitedTVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
Krypto Saves the Day!TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (2025)
The Lego MoviePG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Little AlienTVPG • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (2023)
Mom and Dad Save the WorldPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Monsters at LargePG • Fantasy, Comedy • Movie (2018)
MoonboundPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Pretty CureTVPG • International, Fantasy • TV Series (2004)
The Red BalloonTVG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1956)
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Steven Universe: The MovieTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
SupergirlPG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1984)
Tim Burton's Corpse BridePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2005)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)

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