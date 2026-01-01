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Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
May the 4th Be With You
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May the 4th Be With You
Star Wars: A New Hope
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1977)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1980)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1983)