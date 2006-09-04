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Animals & Nature for Kids

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Curious GeorgeCurious George
For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.
TVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsBrave Wilderness Creator Essentials
Coyote Peterson and Mark Vins, the creators of Brave Wilderness, are known for fearless wildlife adventures and incredible up-close animal encounters. In Brave Wilderness Creator Essentials by pocket.watch, they showcase their most thrilling expeditions as they meet dangerous, bizarre, and misunderstood creatures from around the world!
TVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
You're Called What?!You're Called What?!
Across land and sea, animals with curious names use amazing tricks to survive. The swallowtail caterpillar blends in with an unusual disguise, while the powerful rhinoceros beetle shows just how strong an insect can be. The fried egg jellyfish drifts through open water, and the wunderpus photogenicus stands out with bold patterns. From individual animals to groups like a dazzle of zebras, every name offers a clue about life in the wild and how species adapt to their environment.
TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsKulipari: An Army of Frogs
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs follows the adventures of a group of peaceful amphibians who live in quietude and safety thanks to an elite group of super powered frogs called the Kulipari and a Dreamcasting spell called “The VEIL” spun by the Turtle King Sergu. This mystical veil cloaks their home in a mystery to the outside world. Suddenly this tranquil environment is under threat and turned upside down when the villainous Spider Queen Jarrah, (a one time student of King Sergu who now weaves an evil side of the Dreamcasting spell called “Nightcasting”), and Lord Marmoo, (the feared leader of the vicious and numerous Scorpion Army) ban together. These two natural enemies now have one common goal…Conquering the Frogs. Enter our hero, Darel, who is the only amphibian that believes this threat is eminent. Darel is a young frog who feverously trains everyday to achieve his dream of one day joining the elite Kulipari army. Despite his lack of experience and limited fighting skills Darel will suddenly have the chance to become the warrior of his dreams!
TVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Roman to the RescueRoman to the Rescue
Young animal rescuer Roman McConn finds homes for memorable shelter dogs with real kids across the country.
TVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
A-Z
Blue Planet IITVG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Brave Wilderness Creator EssentialsTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series
Crikey! It’s a Baby SpecialTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Kulipari: An Army of FrogsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Puppy ManiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • Movie (2022)
Roman to the RescueTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
Serengeti IITVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • TV Series (2021)
The World PupTVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • Movie (2022)
You're Called What?!TVG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)

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