Videogames
Popular TV
Sonic Boom
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
It’s a Sonic you haven’t seen before — an ensemble comedy that pokes fun at action-adventure storytelling, but still manages to deliver plenty of adrenaline. Think malfunctioning giant tech-monsters, bizarre inventions, evil interns, and ridiculous conversations at high speeds. Our blue dude is the star of the show. But wherever he goes and whatever he’s up against, Sonic is aided by his sidekick, Tails, and his friends Knuckles, Amy, and Sticks and, of course, attacked by his arch nemesis, Dr. Eggman. The series is set in a wide-open world, where most of the characters live in and around an unnamed village. Just over the horizon is a vast landscape filled with beaches, jungles, mountains, undersea civilizations, cloud cities, frozen lakes, and more!
Rabbids Invasion
TVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Rabbids land on Earth and everything becomes a source of wonder and entertainment for them. Watch as these indestructible and uncontrollable creatures break all social rules, and create hilarious chaos in their non-stop quest for amusement!
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Yu-Gi-Oh!
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Meet Yugi, an eager young freshman at Domino High School. Yugi and his best friends, Joey, Tristan, and Tea share a love of a cool new game that's sweeping the nation...Duel Monsters! In this card-battling game, players pit different mystical creatures against one another in action-packed, high intensity duels.
Log Horizon
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Imagine a MMORPG that has become a global phenomenon, immersing millions of players in its online world over 11 editions. But what happens when something goes terribly wrong with the 12th expansion, and the hit RPG becomes a deadly “real people in jeopardy” situation as 30,000 players suddenly find themselves pulled permanently into the game’s no longer fictional universe? Heroes will be born, leaders will rise and a new legend will be forged as sword and sorcery becomes real in LOG HORIZON!
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
A year has passed since the SAO incident. Kirito receives a strange request from Seijiro Kikuoka of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Virtual Division. He has been researching a strange phenomenon, Death Gun, that suddenly occurred in the VRMMO Gun Gale Online (GGO). If a player is shot by the avatar who has the black gun, they will die in real life as well. Kirito is unable to reject the the request to log into GGO, despite his doubt about the physical impact that the virtual world can have on reality.
Accel World
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
The year is 2046. Haruyuki Arita is a young boy who finds himself on the lowest social rungs of his school. Ashamed of his miserable life, Haruyuki can only cope by indulging in virtual games. But that all changes when Kuroyukihime, the most popular girl in school, introduces him to a mysterious program called Brain Burst and a virtual reality called the Accel World.
BTOOOM!
TVMA • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Ryota’s an ace BTOOOM! player, but when he finds himself in a real life version of the game he must play to win. Problem #1: to win he must kill seven other people before they kill him! Problem #2: He's stranded on a deserted island with only a day’s provisions, a bag of bombs and a crystal embedded in his hand. Problem #3: He did not consent to any of this!
ESL: Replay
TV14 • Videogames, eSports • TV Series (2017)
Fast-paced, condensed, documentary-style recap of the most memorable moments from the biggest multi-day esports tournaments in the world. Each from the ESL family of events, REPLAY Includes exclusive audio from fans, players, and analysis.
ESL Bootcamp: Immortals
TV14 • Videogames, eSports • TV Series (2017)
Bootcamp: Immortals is a documentary a top Counter-Strike Global Offensive team. After being at the Dreamhack Montreal Championships, the Immortals is forced to three of its players and must rebuild in time for the next major CSGO tournament, IEM Oakland. It is up to Coach Zakk and remaining players Steel and Boltz to find the right new players and restore their team’s winning legacy.
ESL: Defining Moments
TV14 • Videogames, News • TV Series (2017)
Dive deep into the most impactful moments in esports history. Defining Moments will cover many top games and fan the flames of ongoing debates about these plays. Each episode is centered on a specific theme of the week, whether trick-shots and insane reflexes, controversial strategies and their impact on gaming history, or beloved players and how they came onto the scene. Hosted by Jeff Cannata (DLC, The Totally Rad Show), the series will feature in-depth interviews with analysts, casters, and the players themselves, explaining what made these moments so monumental.
ESL: Player vs Player
TV14 • Videogames, News • TV Series (2017)
Highly energetic and competitive debate series focused on the world of eSports. Hosted by Jessica Chobot from Nerdist News and featuring a new group of expert panelists every week.
