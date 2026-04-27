D'oh this promotion has ended!SIGN UP NOW
Tons of shows and movies with Hulu
Get access to thousands of episodes of every kind of TV with Hulu. From FX's Alien Earth to Only Murders in The Building to Paradise – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.
Disney+ has your favorite stories
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.
© 2026 Disney and its related entities.
How It Works
STEP 1
Upgrade to a bundle
Click the button at the top of this page to log in to your Hulu account and upgrade to Disney+, Hulu Bundle. After three months, you'll be billed $12.99/month by Hulu for access to both services.
STEP 2
Access your Disney+ account
After upgrading, you can use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.
STEP 3
Download apps and start streaming
Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Which Hulu plans are eligible for this deal?
Current Hulu and Hulu Premium subscribers are eligible to upgrade to Disney+, Hulu Bundle or Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium depending on current base plan subscription.
What is the cost after 3 months?
With this promotion, eligible subscribers can enjoy the Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan or Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium plan at the cost of their current Hulu or Hulu Premium base plan, as applicable. After the 3 month promotional period, you’ll be charged the then-current regular monthly price for the applicable bundle plan (currently $12.99/month for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle or $19.99/month for Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us. Learn more here.
What content can I watch with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle plans?
With your Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan, there is something for everyone! With Disney+, you get new releases, classics, series, and Originals from the creators at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo. With Hulu, you can enjoy current hits, comfort classics, award-winning originals, and movies everyone is talking about. Get both and start streaming now!
Can I watch Hulu and Disney+ content in the same app?
You'll have to download the Disney+ and Hulu apps separately to access each service. Select Hulu content is available to watch via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content is only available via the Hulu app.
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your subscription anytime online or by calling us. You will continue to have access to your service until the end of your billing cycle.
You will not be entitled to a refund (or any credits) for the remainder of your billing cycle once you cancel.
I’m under 18. Can I sign up a bundle?
No. The bundle is only available for customers 18 and older.