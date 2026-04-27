With this promotion, eligible subscribers can enjoy the Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan or Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium plan at the cost of their current Hulu or Hulu Premium base plan, as applicable. After the 3 month promotional period, you’ll be charged the then-current regular monthly price for the applicable bundle plan (currently $12.99/month for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle or $19.99/month for Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us. Learn more here.