A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.
Available Devices
Watch Live TV online (Hulu with Live TV Beta) and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, and Samsung (select TV models) - more devices coming soon.
Hulu + Live TV plan
Enjoy live sports, breaking news and can't miss events from 60+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library.
Live TV is available for those live local, regional,
and national channels available in your area, which are subject to change.
Select channels may offer only on demand content.
Certain channels or content may not be available in all locations or on all devices.