Live TV & Streaming In One Place With Hulu

New and eligible returning subscribers only.

TV That Gets You

A personalized TV experience with multiple profiles and deep recommendations based on what you like to watch.

Available Devices

Watch Live TV online (Hulu with Live TV Beta) and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, and Samsung (select TV models) - more devices coming soon.

Hulu + Live TV plan

Enjoy live sports, breaking news and can't miss events from 60+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library.
LEARN MORE →