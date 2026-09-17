GET THIS DEAL
Sports Addon
Hulu + Live TV Includes Disney+ and ESPN

Get the Sports Add-on with Hulu + Live TV

For an additional $9.99/month get even more live sports with NFL RedZone from NFL Network, MLB Strike Zone, RACER Network, TVG, Tennis Channel and more.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

Sports Addon

Get the Sports Add-on with Hulu + Live TV

For an additional $9.99/month get even more live sports with NFL RedZone from NFL Network, MLB Strike Zone, RACER Network, TVG, Tennis Channel and more.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

media with text

The Sports Add-on featuring NFL RedZone

Get NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just $9.99/month on top of your Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan (with Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN Select, starting at $99.99/month $49.99 for 1 month). That means seven hours of live football coverage every Sunday afternoon, during the regular season.

  • NFL RedZone Logo
  • Outdoor Channel
  • Sportsman Channel
  • Fan Duel Racing
  • Strike Zone
  • Tennis Channel
  • Racer

Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN

Get 100+ top channels including live sports and news. Plus, stream exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more.

ABC ABC NEWS LIVE ACC Network Adult Swim A&E ANIMAL PLANET BET BIG TEN BLOOMBERG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS CBS NEWS LIVE CBS SPORTS NETWORK CHARGE! CMT CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CENTRAL COMEDY.TV COMET COZI TV CRIME INVESTIGATION CSPAN CSPAN2 CSPAN3 THE CW DABL DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) Discovery Turbo DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY CHANNEL JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U FanDuel TV FOOD NETWORK FOX FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 FOX Soul FOX Weather FREEFORM FX FXM FXX FYI GALAVISION GAME SHOW NETWORK GET GOLF Channel GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY THE GRIO Hallmark Channel Hallmark Mystery HGTV HISTORY HLN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY JUSTICE CENTRAL LIFETIME LIVE NOW FROM FOX LOCALISH LMN Magnolia MLB MS NOW MTV NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC WILD NBC NBC News Now NBC True CRMZ NEWS NATION NEWS MAX NFL NETWORK NICKELODEON NICK JR OWN OXYGEN PARAMOUNT NEWORK PBS PBS KIDS POP QVC SEC NETWORK SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL STARTTV SYFY T2 TBS TCM TELEMUNDO TLC TNT TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV TUDN TV LAND Unimas Univision USA VEVO 80s VEVO 90s VEVO COUNTRY VEVO HIP HOP VEVO POP VH1 VICE THE WEATHER CHANNEL World at War

How to Get Live TV and the Sports Add-on

  • checkmark icon

    STEP 1

    Sign up for Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney and ESPN

    Click “Sign Up Now” to get access to Hulu + Live TV for $49.99 for your first month. After that, you'll be billed $99.99/month by Hulu.

  • checkmark icon

    STEP 2

    Add the Sports Add-on

    Add the Sports Add-on to get access to NFL Redzone and more for just $9.99/month more.

  • checkmark icon

    STEP 3

    Download the App and Start Streaming

    Log into Hulu and start watching some football!

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**

LIMITED TIME OFFER
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month^

$109.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air

Access to award-winning Hulu Originals

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

No ads in Hulu streaming library

No ads on Disney+

Ads will be served in select live and linear content

Download and watch on Hulu

Download and watch on Disney+

Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.


Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Español Add-on

Sports Add-on