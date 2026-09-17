Get the Sports Add-on with Hulu + Live TV
For an additional $9.99/month get even more live sports with NFL RedZone from NFL Network, MLB Strike Zone, RACER Network, TVG, Tennis Channel and more.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Get the Sports Add-on with Hulu + Live TV
For an additional $9.99/month get even more live sports with NFL RedZone from NFL Network, MLB Strike Zone, RACER Network, TVG, Tennis Channel and more.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
The Sports Add-on featuring NFL RedZone
Get NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just $9.99/month on top of your Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan (with Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN Select, starting at
$99.99/month $49.99 for 1 month). That means seven hours of live football coverage every Sunday afternoon, during the regular season.
Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN
Get 100+ top channels including live sports and news. Plus, stream exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more.
How to Get Live TV and the Sports Add-on
STEP 1
Sign up for Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney and ESPN
Click “Sign Up Now” to get access to Hulu + Live TV for $49.99 for your first month. After that, you'll be billed $99.99/month by Hulu.
STEP 2
Add the Sports Add-on
Add the Sports Add-on to get access to NFL Redzone and more for just $9.99/month more.
STEP 3
Download the App and Start Streaming
Log into Hulu and start watching some football!
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.