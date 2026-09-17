GET THIS DEAL
Two soccer players race down the field during a night match, the player in a dark kit breaking past a defender.

Watch Soccer Live on Hulu

Stream hundreds of games from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLS, and more.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

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    Premier League

    See the best teams in English soccer battle it out every week. Watch games live on NBC & USA.

  • UEFA Champions League Logo

    UEFA Champions League

    Who will become Champion of Champions? Catch the best players in the world facing off in soccer's premiere club competition. Watch live matches on TNT, TUDN, UniMás, CBS and CBS Sports Network.

  • Liga MX Logo

    Liga MX

    Catch your local team and the league’s best as they chase the Liga MX championship. Watch games on TUDN and Univision.

Top Networks for Soccer and More

Stream 100+ Live and On Demand channels, including ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN,
and more. Get great soccer coverage with games from Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, TUDN, and TNT – along with regional networks.

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  • Big Ten Network
  • CBS Sports Network
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  • Fox Sports 1 Logo
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  • NFL Network
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RECORD & WATCH LATER

Game time is on your time

Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.

Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.

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WATCH ON YOUR PHONE

Your teams go with you

Watch your favorite games on the go on your supported mobile devices. Stream the games live on the Hulu app. Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN Select allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.

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PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Get game-time alerts

Get push notifications sent to your device so you'll know when your favorite teams are about to kick off.

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NO CABLE REQUIRED

Hassle-free TV

Sign up and watch live soccer games instantly on your TV, laptop, phone or tablet. No service windows or extra cable fees.

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THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED

There’s always something good on

Get more than just live sports. Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN Select, includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**

LIMITED TIME OFFER
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month^

$109.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air

Access to award-winning Hulu Originals

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

No ads in Hulu streaming library

No ads on Disney+

Ads will be served in select live and linear content

Download and watch on Hulu

Download and watch on Disney+

Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.


Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Español Add-on

Sports Add-on

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

  • Hulu Logo

    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

  • Apple Logo

    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.

Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.

To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we'll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.

More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.