Watch Soccer Live on Hulu
Stream hundreds of games from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLS, and more.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Premier League
See the best teams in English soccer battle it out every week. Watch games live on NBC & USA.
UEFA Champions League
Who will become Champion of Champions? Catch the best players in the world facing off in soccer's premiere club competition. Watch live matches on TNT, TUDN, UniMás, CBS and CBS Sports Network.
Liga MX
Catch your local team and the league’s best as they chase the Liga MX championship. Watch games on TUDN and Univision.
Top Networks for Soccer and More
Stream 100+ Live and On Demand channels, including ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN,
and more. Get great soccer coverage with games from Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, TUDN, and TNT – along with regional networks.
RECORD & WATCH LATER
Game time is on your time
Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
WATCH ON YOUR PHONE
Your teams go with you
Watch your favorite games on the go on your supported mobile devices. Stream the games live on the Hulu app. Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN Select allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
PUSH NOTIFICATIONS
Get game-time alerts
Get push notifications sent to your device so you'll know when your favorite teams are about to kick off.
NO CABLE REQUIRED
Hassle-free TV
Sign up and watch live soccer games instantly on your TV, laptop, phone or tablet. No service windows or extra cable fees.
THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED
There’s always something good on
Get more than just live sports. Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN Select, includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Can I watch local sports in my area?
Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
Can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?
To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we'll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.
More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.