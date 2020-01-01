Watch Soccer Live on Hulu

English Premier League on Hulu

Premier League

See the best teams in English soccer battle it out every week. Watch games live on NBCSN.
UEFA Champions League live on Hulu

UEFA Champions League

Europe’s top clubs are on the hunt for the coveted title. Watch games live on TNT.
MLS on Hulu

Major League Soccer

Catch your local team and the league’s best as they chase the MLS Cup. Watch games live on ESPN.

Top Networks for Football and More

Stream 60+ Live and On Demand channels, including ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and more. Get great soccer coverage with games from NBCSN, Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, and TNT – along with regional sports networks in many cities.
NBCSN TNT ESPN FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 ABC ABC NEWS LIVE CBS CBS NEWS LIVE FOX NBC A&E ANIMAL PLANET (EAST & WEST) BIG TEN BOOMERANG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS SPORTS CHEDDAR CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COZY TV THE CW DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA ESPN BASES LOADED ESPN Goal Line FOOD NETWORK FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FREEFORM FX FXM FXX GOLF NETWORK HGTV HISTORY HLN ID (EAST & WEST) LIFETIME MSNBC MOTORTREND NASA NATGEO NATGEO WILD OLYMPIC CHANNEL OXYGEN POP SEC SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL SYFY TBS TCM TELEMUNDO TLC (EAST & WEST) TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV UNIVERSAL KIDS USA VICELAND


A Better Way to Follow Soccer

RECORD & WATCH LATER

Game time is on your time

Record the games you want to watch with 50 hours of included Cloud DVR storage - with the option to upgrade to 200 hours.
Watch soccer on your mobile device

WATCH ON YOUR PHONE

Your teams go with you

Watch all your games wherever you go on your supported mobile devices. Stream the games live on the Hulu app.
A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.

PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Get game-time alerts

Get push notifications sent to your device so you'll know when your favorite teams are about to kick off.
Hassle free tv - no cable required

NO CABLE REQUIRED

Hassle-free TV

Sign up and watch live soccer games instantly on your TV, laptop, phone or tablet. No five-hour service windows or huge bills with mystery fees. You pay month-to-month after your 7 day free trial ends and can cancel your subscription anytime.

THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED

There’s always something good on

Get more than just live sports. Hulu + Live TV includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Meet Your New TV Experience

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Cancel anytime.

HULU + LIVE TV

Get 1 week free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library (ad-supported). Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • CINEMAX®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $5.99/mo (ad-supported plan).

Any Questions?

  • What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • Can I watch local sports in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

    Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

  • Can I sign in to WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports?

    Yes, with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV you can use your username and password to log into our partner apps, such as WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, or NBC Sports.

  • How can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?

    Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?

    To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we’ll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.

    More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer : our Hulu (ad-supported) plan for $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $53.99/month.