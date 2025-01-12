Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri fights against the ’Ndrangheta, the world’s most powerful mafia, in this true story. From the Rinascita Scott operation to the historic Maxi-Trial, the series unveils courage, justice, and sacrifice in a relentless fight against organized crime.more
Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri fights against the ’Ndrangheta, the wo...More
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Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri fights against the ’Ndrangheta, the world’s most powerful mafia, in this true story. From the Rinascita Scott operation to the historic Maxi-Trial, the series unveils courage, justice, and sacrifice in a relentless fight against organized crime.
About this Show
World Wide Mafia, 'Ndrangheta
Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri fights against the ’Ndrangheta, the world’s most powerful mafia, in this true story. From the Rinascita Scott operation to the historic Maxi-Trial, the series unveils courage, justice, and sacrifice in a relentless fight against organized crime.