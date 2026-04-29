In this iteration, “To Catch A Smuggler: Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it takes on traffickers. These officers and agents attempt to stop the moving of narcotics, firearms and illicit goods into the U.S. From high-stakes busts along the sun-kissed coast of Puerto Rico to seizures at major air and seaports along the Eastern Seaboard, this series offers an unprecedented inside look at the fight to keep dangerous contraband off American shores.more
In this iteration, “To Catch A Smuggler: Contraband Capture” focu...More
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In this iteration, “To Catch A Smuggler: Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it takes on traffickers. These officers and agents attempt to stop the moving of narcotics, firearms and illicit goods into the U.S. From high-stakes busts along the sun-kissed coast of Puerto Rico to seizures at major air and seaports along the Eastern Seaboard, this series offers an unprecedented inside look at the fight to keep dangerous contraband off American shores.
About this Show
To Catch a Smuggler: Contraband Capture
In this iteration, “To Catch A Smuggler: Contraband Capture” focuses on U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it takes on traffickers. These officers and agents attempt to stop the moving of narcotics, firearms and illicit goods into the U.S. From high-stakes busts along the sun-kissed coast of Puerto Rico to seizures at major air and seaports along the Eastern Seaboard, this series offers an unprecedented inside look at the fight to keep dangerous contraband off American shores.