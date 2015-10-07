1 season available (7 episodes)

They Took Our Child: We Got Her BackThey Took Our Child: We Got Her Back

There's nothing more frightening for parents than to have a child go missing, particularly if it is a kidnapping. Abductions don't always end badly, though, as proven by the stories featured on this docuseries. Each episode tells the story of a child who was taken by a stranger, but escaped and returned home safely. The true tales are told by the children themselves, in addition to their families and investigators who searched for them, and supplemented by true-to-life re-creations. The episodes end with emotional, present-day reunions between the children -- who are now adults -- and the key people who helped save them from their kidnappers.more

TV14DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2015

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back

