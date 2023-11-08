1 season available

The 57th Annual CMA AwardsThe 57th Annual CMA Awards

Honoring members of the country music industry at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; scheduled performers include Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce; Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host.more

Honoring members of the country music industry at Bridgestone Are...More

Starring: Luke BryanPeyton Manning

TVPGAward Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2023

ExtrasDetails

Brothers Osborne Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year

Chris Stapleton Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year

Jelly Roll Wins the 2023 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Album of the Year

Lainey Wilson Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Welcome Everyone to CMA Awards 2023

Luke Combs Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Single of the Year

Old Dominion Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year

Tracy Chapman Wins the 2023 CMA Award for Song of the Year

About this Show

The 57th Annual CMA Awards

Honoring members of the country music industry at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; scheduled performers include Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce; Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host.

Starring: Luke BryanPeyton Manning

TVPGAward Shows & EventsMusicTV Series2023

