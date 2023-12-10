1 season available (3 episodes)

Science Fair: The SeriesScience Fair: The Series

Nearly 2,000 teenage minds from over 80 countries work to solve complex and pressing issues using science; they compete for the chance to participate in a prestigious international science fair, while handling the joys and heartache of being a teen.more

Nearly 2,000 teenage minds from over 80 countries work to solve c...More

TVPGScience & TechnologyTV Series2023

Episodes

Science Fair: The Series - Trailer

About this Show

Science Fair: The Series

Nearly 2,000 teenage minds from over 80 countries work to solve complex and pressing issues using science; they compete for the chance to participate in a prestigious international science fair, while handling the joys and heartache of being a teen.

TVPGScience & TechnologyTV Series2023

