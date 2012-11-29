2 seasons available (9 episodes)

Panic 9-1-1

A&E's thriller series PANIC 9-1-1 takes 911 calls to a whole new level never seen or heard before on television. Unlike emergency shows of the past, viewers will live inside the calls and experience every harrowing and terrifying moment along with the caller.more

A&E's thriller series PANIC 9-1-1 takes 911 calls to a whole new ...More

TV14CrimeDramaDocumentariesTV Series2012
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails

Did You Shoot The Gun, Honey?

Don't Let Me Die

Get Out Of The Van And Run

There's A Fire! I'm Pregnant!

He's Coming In The House Ma'am

He's Right There!

He's Sawing Off the Gun!

They're Suffocating

Chad Is Buried Alive

I'm In The Back Of A Truck

They're Coming Up The Stairs

Donna Shoots The Intruder

A Stranger At The Door

He Told Me I Was Going To Die Today

Who Are You?

Graveyard Dead

We're Stuck Together

About this Show

