HoriMiya
A secret life is the thing they have in common. Hori is a prim social butterfly, but at home she’s a bit brash. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, piercings, and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they reveal their hidden sides.
