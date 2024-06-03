1 season available (8 episodes)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy's own notoriety and fame.more

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's ne...More

  • hd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

This series is an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's new life on the outside. From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past, including the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, and Gypsy's own notoriety and fame.

  • hd

