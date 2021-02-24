1 season available (6 episodes)

Galacticos

This three-part documentary series charts Florentino Perez’ first term as president of Real Madrid and the Galactico revolution he oversaw to make Real Madrid the most glamorous and successful football club the world has ever seen.more

SportsLatinoSoccerTV Series2021
Details
About this Show

Galacticos

This three-part documentary series charts Florentino Perez’ first term as president of Real Madrid and the Galactico revolution he oversaw to make Real Madrid the most glamorous and successful football club the world has ever seen.

SportsLatinoSoccerTV Series2021
