1 season available

Down To Earth: The Astronaut PerspectiveDown To Earth: The Astronaut Perspective

Documentaries • Science & Technology • TV Series • 2021

NASA astronauts will take you on a journey to the International Space Station, and sh...more

NASA astronauts will take you on a journey to the International S...More

Start watching Down To Earth: The Astronaut Perspective

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (1 episode)

1 season available

(1 episode)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Down To Earth: The Astronaut Perspective

NASA astronauts will take you on a journey to the International Space Station, and showcase the life-changing experience of an orbital perspective. View Earth as you’ve never seen it before: through the eyes of an astronaut.

About this Show

Down To Earth: The Astronaut Perspective

NASA astronauts will take you on a journey to the International Space Station, and showcase the life-changing experience of an orbital perspective. View Earth as you’ve never seen it before: through the eyes of an astronaut.

DocumentariesScience & TechnologyTV Series • 2021
You May Also Like
Earth Views
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
NASA X
TVG • Science & Technology • TV Series (2012)
Hubble 30th Anniversary
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
ISS Expedition
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
NASA 360
Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
NASA Television Documentaries
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
How the Universe Works
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Mission Overview: NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover
Science & Technology, News • TV Series (2020)
Tour of the Moon 4k Redux
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
SpaceX Crew Dragon’s First Launch on Demo-1 Mission
TVG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
NASA Science Live: Perseverance Mars Rover & the Search for Ancient Life
Science & Technology, News • TV Series (2020)
NASA's Giant Leaps: Past and Future - Celebrating Apollo 50th as we Go Forward to the Moon
Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Stunning Aurora Borealis from Space
TVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Space Station Fisheye Fly-Through
TVG • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
NASA Explorers
Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on