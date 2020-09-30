1 season available (1 episode)

Blood on the Wall

Documentaries • Award Shows & Events • TV Series2020

This documentary explores the depths of corruption plaguing Mexico and the policies o...more

This documentary explores the depths of corruption plaguing Mexic...More

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Blood on the Wall

Blood on the Wall explores the depths of corruption and the rise of violence in Mexico through the eyes of migrants, narcos, journalists and politicians.

About this Show

Blood on the Wall

This documentary explores the depths of corruption plaguing Mexico and the policies of the past that have made it impossible for everyday people to find justice.

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

