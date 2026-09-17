Watch the NHL Live on Hulu
Flip channels like cable, stream like Hulu.
Catch your favorite hockey games all season long with Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN. Enjoy over 100+ live channels, plus Hulu’s entire streaming library. Cancel anytime.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
ABC and Over 100+ Live Channels
Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 100+ top channels for sports, news, and can’t-miss events along with tons of shows, movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE
Never miss a moment
Pick your favorite teams and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections. Record the games you love to your cloud DVR and never miss a moment, whether you're at home or on the go.
RECORD & WATCH LATER
Watch everything on your own time
Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
ON THE GO
Take the games with you
Keep up with the hockey action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Can I watch local sports in my area?
Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
Can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Do you offer any other plans?
Yes! We offer Hulu without Live TV: our Hulu (with ads) plan for $12.49/month.