Watch NFL Games with Hulu + Live TV
Get access to the 2026 NFL season and watch your favorite teams on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Top Networks For Live Sports
Catch 100+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NFL Network, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all areas.
A Better Way to Follow Sports
Check out our NFL Schedule to see which upcoming games are available on Hulu + Live TV.
CATCH THE GAME'S BEST MOMENTS
Watch everything on your own time
Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
LIVE SPORTS ANYTIME
Take the games with you
Keep up with the NFL football action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE
Get a fan experience like no other
Pick your favorite teams, sports, or leagues and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections.
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY
Tons of shows and movies with Hulu
Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Get Even More With Add-Ons
UNLIMITED SCREENS
For everyone in the home
Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply
The Sports Add-on featuring NFL RedZone
Get NFL RedZone and five other live sports networks for just $9.99/month on top of your Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan (with Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN Select, starting at
$99.99/month $49.99 for 1 month). That means seven hours of live football coverage every Sunday afternoon, during the regular season.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We're here to help! Visit our NFL Help Center to learn more.
Can I watch live college football games and NFL games with Hulu + Live TV?
Yes. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football and NFL games on ESPN, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network and more. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
What football games are on today?
What channels are NFL games on?
Watch the NFL regular season on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NFL Network.
How can I watch Monday Night Football?
Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN.
Where to watch Sunday Night Football?
Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch Sunday Night Football live on NBC.
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Can I watch local sports in my area?
Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
Can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?
To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we'll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.
More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.
What content do I get with Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu + Live TV lets you stream 100+ channels live, so you can watch sports, news, and entertainment as it happens, with unlimited DVR included.
Plus, you get complete access to the Hulu and Disney+ streaming libraries and ESPN Unlimited. With Disney+, you get new releases, classics, series, and Originals from the creators at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo. With Hulu, you can enjoy current hits, comfort classics, award-winning originals, and movies everyone is talking about. With ESPN Unlimited you get access to all of ESPN networks, ESPN+ and now NFL Network.