Watch NFL Games with Hulu + Live TV

You can watch all the action on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC & NFL Network live with Hulu + Live TV. Get access to over 90+ live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+ all in one plan.
Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Access content from each service separately. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. See details.

Top Networks For Live Sports

Catch 90+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, NFL Network, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all areas.

A Better Way to Follow Sports

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE

Get a fan experience like no other

Pick your favorite teams, sports, or leagues and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections.
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
Get a fan experience like no other - Live Sports - High Resolution Media
Watch everything on your own time - Live Sports - Media Image

RECORD & WATCH

Watch everything on your own time

Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows.

ON THE GO

Take the games with you

Keep up with the NFL football action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
Take the games with you - Media Image

Meet Your New TV Experience

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Cancel anytime.

LIMITED TIME OFFER

Hulu (With Ads) + LIVE TV

Now with Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads)

$49.99/

month for 3 months**

  • Stream 90+ top Live and On Demand TV channels on Hulu including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the Hulu (With Ads) streaming library. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch Hulu on 2 screens at the same time
  • Watch Live TV on Hulu online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
  • Unlimited DVR: Store Live TV recordings for up to nine months and fast-forward through your DVR content
  • Endless entertainment with Disney+. Get the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo, all in one place
  • Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu. Thousands of live events from UFC, MLB, international soccer, and more
Available add-ons
  • Unlimited Screens
  • Max
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Cinemax®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
  • Sports Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $7.99/month.
Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows.
*Price will increase to $76.99/month on 10/12/2023.

**Limited time only. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only. $49.99/mo for 3 mos, then $76.99/mo (or then-current regular monthly price). Ends 10/11/23.
Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Access content from each service separately.
Location data required to watch certain content. Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows. .

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.