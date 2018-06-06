Can you be so self-absorbed that you have no idea what’s truly going on around you? Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is vice president of his family-owned company, Yoomyung Group. He is so narcissistic that he doesn’t pay attention to what his trusty secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), is trying to tell him most of the time.
After nine years of making Young Joon look good and stroking his very large ego, Min So decides to quit her job. Young Joon’s older brother, Lee Sung Yeon (Lee Tae Hwan), is a famous author who is in love with Mi So.
Can Young Joon accept the fact that Mi So no longer wants to work for him or will he get the wrong idea?
“What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is a 2018 South Korean drama series directed by Park Joon Hwa. It is based on a novel by Jung Kyung Yoon. A 2016 webcomic by Kim Young Mi also was based on the same novel.
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Some relationships are fated to despite the challenges of time and place. Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki), the leader of a Special Forces unit, meets trauma surgeon Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) in a hospital emergency room after Si Jin and his second-in-command, Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo), chase down a thief on their day off. Si Jin is immediately smitten with Mo Yeon, and he asks her out on a date. But Si Jin keeps getting called to duty when he is with Mo Yeon, and the two also realize that they have conflicting views about human life (he will kill to protect his country and she has to save lives at all costs). They decide to break off their budding relationship as a result. Dae Young also tries to break off his relationship with Army doctor Yoon Myung Ju (Kim Ji Won) because her father, Lt. General Yoon (Kang Shin Il), thinks Si Jin is a better match for his daughter. Si Jin and Dae Young are then deployed to the fictional war-torn country of Urk on a long-term assignment of helping the United Nations keep peace in the area. After repeatedly being passed over for a promotion because of her lack of connections, Mo Yeon gives up performing surgeries, loosening her principles somewhat to become a celebrity TV doctor and caring for VIP patients at the hospital. But when she refuses the sexual advances of the hospital chairman, Mo Yeon is picked to lead a medical team to staff a clinic in Urk! There, Mo Yeon unexpectedly reconnects with Si Jin. "Descendants of the Sun" is a 2016 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Eung Bok. The entire series was pre-produced prior to airing, which is a departure from how Korean dramas are typically produced. The stars and production team spent one month in Greece to film much of the series' storyline. The drama also is the first project for Song Joong Ki after finishing his mandatory two-year military service.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
How can a mermaid from the Joseon era survive in modern society?
Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) is a mermaid who follows her one true love, a nobleman’s son named Kim Moon from the Joseon Dynasty, to modern-day Seoul. Moon’s modern doppelgänger is Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), a highly skilled scam artist who first becomes interested in Shim Cheong because of a jade bracelet worth $6 million that Shim Cheong wears.
With nowhere to go, Shim Cheong is taken in by Joon Jae, who also finds his con partners, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee Joon) and Tae Oh (Shin Won Ho), hiding out in his home from a vengeful past victim of their scams. Shim Cheong discovers a rival for Joon Jae’s heart in Cha Shi Ah (Shin Hye Sun), a researcher at KAIST who deals with ancient artifacts.
When a dangerous killer named Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il) sent by Joon Jae’s stepmother who wants to make her own son the heir to Joon Jae’s fortunes, can Shim Cheong survive her strange new environment while also helping Joon Jae avoid the dangers that await him?
“The Legend of the Blue Sea” is a 2016-2017 South Korean drama series directed by Jin Hyuk. The story is inspired by a historical tale about a mermaid contained in a short story anthology known as Eou Yadam by Joseon-era scholar Yu Mong In.
This drama marks the last acting role for superstar Lee Min Ho before he entered his mandatory two-year military service and the first acting role for Jun Ji Hyun after giving birth to her first child. Parts of the drama series were filmed on the Pacific island of Palau and in Spain.
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
When you go from the top of the pecking order in the looks department in high school and then fall to the bottom in adulthood, is it possible to get back on top? Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) was envied by every girl and desired by every boy in high school as the Daejeon Venus because of her pretty face and killer figure. Despite coming from a poor family, Joo Eun was determined to go to law school and become an attorney. At age 33, she has achieved her professional goals and has been in a stable relationship with her high school boyfriend, Im Woo Sik (Jung Gyu Woon), for 15 years. But she has let herself go over the years and is now overweight and often disregarded and overlooked by society and her coworkers. On the plane ride back from a quick business trip to the United States, Joo Eun has an embarrassing run-in with Kim Yeong Ho (So Ji Sub) and his two sidekicks, Jang Joon Seong (Sung Hoon) and Kim Ji Woong (Henry). Yeong Ho is a celebrity personal trainer who is involved in a scandal in the United States and forced to flee to Korea until things cool down. But his wealthy family has other plans for him. As soon as they discover that he is back in Korea, his grandmother appoints Yeong Ho as the new president of the family medical services company and prevents him from returning to the States. A lost purse causes Young Ho to reconnect with Joo Eun and witness another personal embarrassment for Joo Eun in the aftermath of being dumped by Woo Sik and finding out that he has been dating her new boss, Oh Soo Jin (Yoo In Young). As it seems to become a habit for Yeong Ho to bail Joo Eun out of trouble, can he also help her to reclaim her former looks? "Oh My Venus" is a 2015 South Korean drama series directed by Kim Hyung Suk.
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
A young woman with bad premonition dreams meets two people who suddenly develop the same ability.
Nam Hong Joo (Suzy) lives with her mother, Yoon Moon Sun (Hwang Young Hee), a widow who runs a small restaurant. Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), a rookie prosecutor, and his younger brother, Seung Won (Shin Jae Ha), move in across the street. Since she was young, Hong Joo has had the ability to see bad events before they happen, but she is often unable to do anything about it.
One day, Jae Chan has a strange premonition dream about an accident involving Hong Joo and Lee Yoo Beom (Lee Sang Yeob), a ruthless attorney who used to be Jae Chan’s tutor. Jae Chan decides to interfere in the course of events and ends up saving the lives of Hong Joo and Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In), a young police officer. When Jae Chan, Hong Joo and Woo Tak then start having dreams about one another, they realize that their lives are now somehow entwined.
But can the three discover the reason that they were brought together, and can they prevent the people closest to them from getting hurt?
“While You Were Sleeping” is a 2017 South Korean drama series directed by Oh Choong Hwan. It is not related to the 1995 American film by the same title starring Sandra Bullock. The script is written by Park Hye Ryun, who previously worked with Suzy on her acting debut in the television drama “Dream High” (2011) and with Lee Jong Suk in the dramas “I Hear Your Voice” (2013) and “Pinocchio” (2014).
