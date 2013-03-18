Deutschland 83 follows Martin Rauch, a young spy caught between two worlds, who is sent by the East German Intelligence Service (the HVA) to discover NATO’s military intentions. Set against a backdrop of fervent political feeling and the threat of nuclear war, Martin must leave everything he knows for a new life undercover in the West. But nothing and no one is as they seem. Every friend is a potential enemy; every enemy a possible asset. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Deutschland 83 is the first German-language series to be broadcast on an American network – with wall-to-wall critical acclaim from the US press.