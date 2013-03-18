Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Deutschland 83
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2015)
Deutschland 83 follows Martin Rauch, a young spy caught between two worlds, who is sent by the East German Intelligence Service (the HVA) to discover NATO’s military intentions. Set against a backdrop of fervent political feeling and the threat of nuclear war, Martin must leave everything he knows for a new life undercover in the West. But nothing and no one is as they seem. Every friend is a potential enemy; every enemy a possible asset. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Deutschland 83 is the first German-language series to be broadcast on an  American network – with wall-to-wall critical acclaim from the US press.
