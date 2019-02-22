Fighting with My Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Former wrestler Ricky makes a living performing with his family. When they get the chance to audition for WWE, the family's dream seems to be coming true. However, they find out that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible.
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next fight, he is up against the challenge of his life
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A selfish, rich playboy, Leonardo, fires a hard-working single mother, Kate, hired to clean his yacht. After getting amnesia Kate convinces him he is her husband as payback and puts him to work.
The Prodigy
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A young mother (Taylor Schilling) is concerned about her 8-year-old son's disturbing behavior and thinks that something supernatural may be at work. Jackson Robert Scott ("It"), Peter Mooney ("Burden of Truth") and Colm Feore "Thor") also star.
Death Wish
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
A mild-mannered father is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.
