Former wrestler Ricky makes a living performing with his family. When they get the chance to audition for WWE, the family's dream seems to be coming true. However, they find out that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible.
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next fight, he is up against the challenge of his life
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A selfish, rich playboy, Leonardo, fires a hard-working single mother, Kate, hired to clean his yacht. After getting amnesia Kate convinces him he is her husband as payback and puts him to work.
The Prodigy
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
A young mother (Taylor Schilling) is concerned about her 8-year-old son's disturbing behavior and thinks that something supernatural may be at work. Jackson Robert Scott ("It"), Peter Mooney ("Burden of Truth") and Colm Feore "Thor") also star.
Death Wish
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
A mild-mannered father is transformed into a killing machine after his family is torn apart by a violent act.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.