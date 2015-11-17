ADDICTED TO SEXTING is a compelling (and sometimes humorous) look at the rise and proliferation of this social phenomenon from several varying perspectives and how the lives of those engaged in it are affected.
Changeland
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Directed by and starring Seth Green, the film follows two estranged best friends on a life-changing trip to Thailand. This epic journey reminds them that there's no problem that friendship and a few rounds in a Thai boxing ring can't fix.
Saving Jaws
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Biologist OCEAN RAMSEY (“Shark Whisper") credits her connection with sharks to years of research, but others feel it’s something more. Join Ocean and a team of biologists as they travel the globe trying to halt their looming extinction.
Legion of Brothers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Immediately after the 9/11 attacks, less than 100 US Troops were sent on a secret mission to overthrow the Taliban. What happens next is equal parts war origin story & cautionary tale, illuminating the impact of 15 years of constant combat.
Another Time
Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The top investment manager at his firm is assigned to help the stunning owner of a recently acquired company. He realizes he has fallen for her, and he has to go back in time to meet her before she becomes engaged.
