In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
In "Saving Hope," when charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks) at Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos -- and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance), in a state of shock.
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
A big city lawyer returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls.
The Other Guy
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A successful radio host finds himself unexpectedly back in the dating pool for the first time in a decade, when he discovers his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.
The Firm (2012)
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2012)
As a young associate, Mitch brought down Bendini, Lambert & Locke, a prestigious Memphis law firm operating as a front for the Chicago Mob. His life was never the same.
Start watching eOne Entertainment Distribution Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.