Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
In "Saving Hope," when charismatic Chief of Surgery Charlie Harris (Michael Shanks) at Hope-Zion Hospital ends up in a coma, he leaves the hospital in chaos -- and his fiancée and fellow surgeon, Alex Reid (Erica Durance), in a state of shock.
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
A big city lawyer returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls.
The Other Guy
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A successful radio host finds himself unexpectedly back in the dating pool for the first time in a decade, when he discovers his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.
The Firm (2012)
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2012)
As a young associate, Mitch brought down Bendini, Lambert & Locke, a prestigious Memphis law firm operating as a front for the Chicago Mob. His life was never the same.
Start watching eOne Entertainment Distribution
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Other Guy
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Firm (2012)
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Seed
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2013)
Dates
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Mr. D
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2012)
Matador
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Lost and Found
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (2008)
The Magic Hockey Skates
G • Family, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Gap Year
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2017)
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Dates
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Firm (2012)
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Gap Year
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2017)
Lost and Found
G • Animation, Kids • Movie (2008)
The Magic Hockey Skates
G • Family, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Matador
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Mr. D
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2012)
The Other Guy
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Saving Hope
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2012)
Seed
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on